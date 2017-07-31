Two Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Two people are dead after a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. The accident happened shortly after 2 AM on east Frontage Road south of Highway 158. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the male driver and a female passenger were southbound when their 2004 Honda motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail. The two were thrown off the motorcycle on impact and were pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports say they were wearing helmets. The motorcycle continued for 400 feet after impact. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. The names of the deceased have not been released.