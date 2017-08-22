Two Dead in Two Separate Fatal Crashes

One person is dead after a three vehicle crash. The accident happened around 7:15 AM on Highway S west of Highway EA. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department says a GMC Envoy was headed eastbound before drifting into on-coming traffic. One westbound vehicle swerved and was sideswiped by the truck which then hit another westbound vehicle head-on. The driver of that third vehicle was killed, the other two drivers suffered serious injuries. They were flown to Milwaukee by Flight for Life. No one was else was involved and no names have been released. In a separate accident a 56 year old woman was killed when her car was reportedly hit by another car at the intersection of highways 50 and 83. It happened shortly after 2 PM and caused the area to be closed for several hours.