Two Dead in Two Separate Motorcycle Crashes Sunday

A Kenosha man is dead after he was struck by a motorcycle last night in Kenosha’s Uptown. The accident happened near 22nd avenue and 62nd street around 8:30 PM. According to police reports the victim was struck while crossing the road. The rider of the motorcycle fled the scene. The motorcycle is described as black with no other details of the bike have been reported. The man, thought to be in his 70’s, died of his injuries at the scene. A second crash was reported in the town of Randall on Highway P yesterday afternoon just after 4:30 PM. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say that the rider failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and overturned several times. Reports say the man was 41 years old but his name has not been released.