Unemployment Rate Down-Again

Kenosha County’s unemployment rate continues to drop. September’s unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 3-point-7 percent, down from four and a half percent from last year; and the 4 percent rate Kenosha enjoyed this summer. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development also reports that in the city of Kenosha the unemployment is at 4 percent, down from 5-point-1 percent at the end of Summer 2016. The national rate is a 4-point-2 percent. Racine county also received some good news on the job front. Their unemployment is at 3-point-8 percent-down from 4-point-8 percent last year.