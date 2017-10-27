Unemployment Rate Down-Again
By Pete Serzant
|
Oct 27, 2017 @ 7:18 AM

Kenosha County’s unemployment rate continues to drop. September’s unemployment rate in Kenosha County was 3-point-7 percent, down from four and a half percent from last year; and the 4 percent rate Kenosha enjoyed this summer. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development also reports that in the city of Kenosha the unemployment is at 4 percent, down from 5-point-1 percent at the end of Summer 2016. The national rate is a 4-point-2 percent. Racine county also received some good news on the job front. Their unemployment is at 3-point-8 percent-down from 4-point-8 percent last year.

