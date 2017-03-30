Unemployment Rate Holds Steady in Kenosha

(AP)–Unemployment rates rose or held steady across all of Wisconsin’s largest cities between January and February. The state Department of Workforce Development released data Wednesday that shows the unemployment rate rose in 30 of the state’s 32 largest cities. Racine had the highest unemployment at 6.3 percent, up from 5.7 percent in January. Kenosha held solid at 5-point-1 percent. Madison had the lowest unemployment at 2.9 percent, up from 2.7 percent in January. Unemployment rose in 68 of the state’s 72 counties as well. The rates aren’t seasonally adjusted.