Unemployment Sees Significant Drop

By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 28, 8:15 AM

Kenosha County’s unemployment rate dipped last month to 4-point-three percent, down from 5-point-1 the month before. In the city the rate was 4-point-5 percent in March, down from 5-point-4 percent in February. In fact, unemployment rates dropped last month in all of Wisconsin’s 32 largest cities. Data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) shows unemployment rates in March ranged from 2.3 percent in Madison to 5.7 percent in Beloit.

