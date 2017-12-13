Unified Board Opposes End to Educators Tax Credit

The Kenosha Unified School Board passed a resolution against changes to the educator tax deduction. The resolution passed on a 6-0 vote, urging Congress to retain a tax deduction that allows teachers to claim out of pocket school costs on their federal returns. Right now that deduction is up to 250-dollars. Under a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would go away. However the Senate version of the bill actually doubles the amount that can be claimed, up to 500-dollars. The resolution says that the district would be supportive of the Senate plan.