Unified Board Prez Gets Another Term, Cafeteria Workers Get Raise

The Kenosha Unified School Board met last night, taking two major actions. The board voted 4-3 to give Tamarra Coleman another term as board president. She beat out challenger Mike Falkofske to remain board president for a fourth year. Mary Snyder remains vice president. The board also approved a 50 percent raise for its cafeteria workers. The unanimous vote lifts the workers hourly wage to 14-23 an hour, up from the current 9.43. Most lunch time workers are on the clock for about 2 and a half to three and a half hours.