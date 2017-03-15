Unified Defends Keeping School Open During Snow

Kenosha Unified officials are defending their decision to keep schools open on Tuesday. Officials made the call to have class at 5:30 AM, when the overnight snow had stopped and roads were being cleared. Later in the morning the snow made for a messy commute-right when many schools began classes for day. By the afternoon officials called off all after school activities but the winter weather had cleared. District officials make the decision based on predictions from the National Weather service while the after school decision was based on conditions that developed later in the morning.