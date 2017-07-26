Unified Makes No Changes to Dress Code

Kenosha Unified took no action on changes to the district’s dress code and cell phone usage by students. The school board listened to parents and other concerned citizens specifically on the three year old policy that bans girls from wearing yoga pants and other possibly distracting clothes. Some parents have said that is unfair to girls and School Board member Mary Snyder said that the rule is largely unenforceable. The district’s policy toward student’s cell phone use was also up for debate. Still, the board didn’t vote on either item. The cell phone policy will be the subject of a future work session.