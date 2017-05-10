Unified May Add Language About Rape and Sexual Assault

Kenosha Unified may add information regarding rape and sexual assault to it’s sex education curriculum. The district is in the early phases of adding the language but may vote on the changes as early as next year. The impetus for change is a letter sent to the district by a student that read in part that: “Students in all grades of Kenosha Unified School District who are victims of rape or sexual assault do not have the information they need to cope with or understand the implications of rape.” The district’s health curriculum design team will continue to research best practices on the topic from other districts.