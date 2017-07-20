Unified Warns About Incidents Involving Men Stalking Children

The Kenosha Unified School District is warning parents and children about two separate incidents that happened Wednesday. The first happened around 1 Pm near 50th avenue and 59th street when a six and seven year old were approached by two Hispanic men in a white van with a ladder on a rack. KUSD reports that the van approached the children and the men told them they would follow them home. The van followed the children until they were in the house. The van then left the area.

A second incident happened at 3:45 PM Wednesday near 17th avenue and 80th street. Two Hispanic males in a white van with the ladder on the rack drove back and forth looking at two girls who were walking. The men did not communicate with the girls. The van sat near that area until a family member came out and the van drove away. No further information is known in either case. Parents and children are asked to be vigilant and immediately report any incidents to the police.