United Hospital Announces Deal With Froedtert

United Hospital System in Kenosha announced yesterday that they will change their name to Froedtert South in a planned expansion of its long-time affiliation with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The two organizations would share an electronic health records system, and United would adopt Froedtert & the Medical College’s quality protocols and best practices. United will continue to be led locally, and keep its existing health system departments, administrative services and medical group leadership. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed. It requires approvals from the organizations’ boards of directors and could take effect in October.

WLIP’S BILL LAWRENCE REPORTING