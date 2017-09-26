United Hospital System to Expand to Pleasant Prairie

United Hospital system is looking to expand in Pleasant Prairie. The healthcare provider plans to build a four story office building and urgent care clinic at the corner of Green Bay Road and 104th street. The 50-thousand square foot facility would be located on the northeast corner of the intersection. Services offered there will include rehab and therapy services. The building will have the Froedtert name on it because the entire United Hospital system will take that name beginning next week. Construction on the project wold begin next year and be completed by 2019. Six other commerical building are planned for that area, however the entire project is in its preliminary stages of development.