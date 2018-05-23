Update: Driver Suffered Fatal Injuries in Somers Crash

SOMERS, WI–Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning shortly after 7:30 AM. The single vehicle crash happened on Highway E near 100th Avenue.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the 18 year old driver of the vehicle was headed eastbound when he lost control and struck a tree. The driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. A 16 year old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken by Flight For Life to Children’s Hospital. We’ll have more details as they become available.