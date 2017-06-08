UPDATE: SHOOTING MAY BE DOMESTIC INCIDENT

Kenosha Police are investigating a reported double homicide in the city’s uptown neighborhood. The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 PM yesterday at a house on 22nd Ave near 68th street. Scanner reports indicated that it may have been a murder/suicide. Upon arrival police found two deceased men with gun shot wounds. A gun was found in the home. Police have not officially released the names of the people in the case however a Milwaukee media report identifies the victim as 23 year old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha. The name of the shooter has not been reported. Authorities believe this was a domestic situation and that there is no danger to the public.