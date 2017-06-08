UPDATE: SHOOTING MAY BE DOMESTIC INCIDENT
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 8:35 AM

Kenosha Police are investigating a reported double homicide in the city’s uptown neighborhood. The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 PM yesterday at a house on 22nd Ave near 68th street. Scanner reports indicated that it may have been a murder/suicide. Upon arrival police found two deceased men with gun shot wounds. A gun was found in the home. Police have not officially released the names of the people in the case however a Milwaukee media report identifies the victim as 23 year old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha. The name of the shooter has not been reported. Authorities believe this was a domestic situation and that there is no danger to the public.

Related Content

Ryan Defends House Healthcare Bill
Two Arrested After Crash Into Jockey Building
City to Raze Several Downtown Buildings
Deputies Arrest Driver After Hit-and-Run
Teen To Be Back in Court Next Month
Gov. Walker Pushing Toward Self Insurance For Stat...
Comments