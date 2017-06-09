UPDATE: Shooting Victims Names Released

(AP)–Kenosha police have released the names of two men who were fatally shot during an apparent domestic dispute. Authorities on Thursday identified the men as 23-year-old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha and 23-year-old Anthony Kerrill of Waukegan. Police were called about shots fired around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers entered and found the two men dead inside the home as well as a witness who was not hurt. Police also found a gun in the home. Authorities say the shooting is under investigation and there is no danger to the public.