UPDATE: Shooting Victims Names Released
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 6:47 AM

(AP)–Kenosha police have released the names of two men who were fatally shot during an apparent domestic dispute. Authorities on Thursday identified the men as 23-year-old Brian Baldwin of Kenosha and 23-year-old Anthony Kerrill of Waukegan. Police were called about shots fired around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers entered and found the two men dead inside the home as well as a witness who was not hurt. Police also found a gun in the home. Authorities say the shooting is under investigation and there is no danger to the public.

Related Content

Bank Robbery Suspect Fails to Appear
Haribo Expansion Signals Continued Economic Growth
KFD Cuts Down Burning Tree Near Parkside
One Dead in County Crash
Gas Prices Plummet
Petition in Support of West Gains Steam
Comments