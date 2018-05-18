Update: Shooter in custody…Officer among the wounded in school shooting

12:19 PM

CBS News reports that the name of the Santa Fe High School suspected shooter in custody is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to law enforcement sources. His listed Date Of Birth is 10/12/2000, which makes him 17 years old. He resides in Santa Fe, TX.

12:30 p.m.

The police chief at a Houston-area school district says a police officer was shot and wounded during a shooting that killed multiple people at a local high school.

Walter Braun is the police chief of Santa Fe Independent School District. He says the fatal shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School also left at least six people wounded, including a police officer.

Dr. David Marshall is the chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch in nearby Galveston. He says one man is in critical condition and undergoing surgery at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper arm. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man is the wounded officer.

Two other victims are being treated for gunshot wounds to their legs. Hospital spokesman Raul Reyes says one of those is believed to be a student. The other is a middle-aged woman.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says eight to 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school. Two people are in custody.

11:50 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is headed to the scene of a school shooting outside Houston where officials say as many as 10 people were killed.

Abbott tweeted Friday that he was on his way to Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston. The Republican said an afternoon press conference was planned.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says most of the victims were students. He says authorities have also detained two people believed to be students.

Gonzalez says authorities didn’t yet have information on the weapon or weapons used.

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with Abbott to offer his condolences and pledged to work with the governor to provide all appropriate federal assistance

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say possible explosive devices have been found at and adjacent to the Texas high school where a shooting left as many as 10 people dead.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe.

There’s no indication how many devices have been found. Police asked the public to “remain vigilant” and to call 911 if they see any suspicious items in the area.

The school outside Houston went on lockdown around 8 a.m. after an active shooting was reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there “could be 8 to 10 fatalities” from the shooting. Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.

The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.

Santa Fe is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.