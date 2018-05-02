Update: Tuesday Barn Fire; Burning Bans in Place

KENOSHA, WI–A barn fire in Wheatland Tuesday destroyed the building and damaged a home, leaving it uninhabitable. It broke out around 10:30 AM at a farm on Highway 83.

The wind spread the flames around the area, even jumping the highway and using dried vegetation for fuel. Firefighters from throughout the region fought to control the blaze.

No one was injured and all the animals in the barn were removed.

Many communities have burning bans in place right now given the conditions, including Somers, Pleasant Prairie, and Salem Lakes.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth urges residents to call their local fire department before doing any outdoor burning.

None of the recent fires has been found to have been set intentionally.

Statewide, Gov. Scott Walker has signed an emergency declaration in response to elevated wildfire conditions in the state.