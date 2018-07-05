Update: Two People Recovering After Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–Two people are recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. Police responded to a shots fired incident just after midnight to a home near the 1800 block of 61st street. One victim was found there while the other was found near 60th street and 20th avenue. Kenosha Police say they are two males-one is 21, the other is 15 years old. They were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

Police reports say they were standing outside of the home when the shooting occurred, and that the suspect may have been known to them. Investigators are seeking the public’s help as they continue their work.

If you know anything about the case please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262)-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262)-656-7333.