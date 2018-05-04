Update: Two People Shot At Kenosha Home

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to Kenosha Police reports, officers will called to a residence near the 6100 block of 24th avenue on reports of shots fired. Two victims were inside the home, a 23 year old man with a wounded leg, and a 17 year old with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Both injuries are non life threatening. They were transported to local hospitals. Two male suspects apparently forced entry into the home and began shouting before they shot the victims and fled.

No one is in custody. Investigators continue their work on the case.