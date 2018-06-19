Utility buys Wisconsin land for substation to power Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — American Transmission Co. has purchased land to build a proposed electrical substation for the $10 billion Foxconn Technology Group complex in southeast Wisconsin.

ATC confirmed Monday that it purchased 33 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for $2.4 million.

ATC wants to build a new substation east of the Foxconn complex and connect it with high-voltage power lines. The utility plans to add lines between Kenosha County and Racine County.

Foxconn is expected to use about 200 megawatts of electricity, which is six times more power than the next-largest factory in the state, according to ATC. The Taiwan-based company plans to manufacture advanced liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions.

ATC needs to get approval for the project from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Construction of the substation and the $117 million electric transmission lines could begin in the fall.

ATC expects the electrical infrastructure to be in service late next year or early 2020.

The cost of the project would be spread among about 5 million residential electric customers over 40 years, the utility said.

Officials say the typical residential customer would pay pennies per year over the life of the project.

The utility doesn’t operate the power-generating plants, but instead owns and runs the high-voltage systems that deliver electricity. Wisconsin utilities including We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Alliant Energy, Madison Gas & Electric and Superior Water, Light and Power co-own ATC.