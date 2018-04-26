UW-Milwaukee Harassment Complaints

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — At least 22 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students have filed sexual harassment or sexual assault complaints against faculty, instructors, teaching assistants, advisers and supervisors over the last five years, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The university released hundreds of pages of records documenting sexual harassment and assault allegations to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel late Tuesday. The newspaper reported that 10 of the 22 complaints were substantiated.

Nine of those 10 cases involved people who have since been fired, not had their contract renewed or were referred to a dean for discipline. The 10th case involved a lecturer who had left by the time the finding was made.

Four employees in teaching roles had substantiated cases against them. One was a teaching graduate assistant, two were lecturers and one was a staffer who worked in a teaching role.