UW-Parkside will have a new conference affiliation next year. After spending the 2017-18 season suspended from postseason and tournament play due to alleged violations, the Rangers will move to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference will full voting rights. Other schools in the conference are located in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Parkside will officially join the conference July 1 of next year. They will continue to play as a Division 2 level institution.