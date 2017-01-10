Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6900 block of Highway 50 Monday, shutting down the westbound lanes for about 30 minutes. The crash, which took place just after 6:30, occurred as the driver was westbound. According to police, he went off the roadway and struck a pole (which snapped). A We Energies crew was working to stabilize the pole Monday evening, while the westbound lanes of Highway 50 from 70th Avenue to Highway H were closed for nearly half an hour. The crash was one of numerous crash the occurred after a brief snowfall created slick conditions. The driver is expected to be cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

