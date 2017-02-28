Velodrome May Reopen Next Week

The Velodrome will soon be reopened for Kenosha’s cyclists. The City Council could approve the final payment to contractor Rasch Construction at it’s next meeting on March 6th. At last night’s Parks Commission Meeting Alderman Jack Rose said that the reopening has been discussed and while a few minor items like sealant and striping still have to be completed, the track is safe and ready to ride. The track was shut down for the entirety for the 2016 season after inspectors found a void under the newly refinished track and negotiations delayed fixing the issue until late in the year. Eventually the city and the contractor came to an agreement for 25-thousand dollars.