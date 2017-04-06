Velodrome Reopens For First Time in Two Years

The Velodrome has finally reopened for the first time in two years after the Kenosha City Council approved the final payment of 670-thousand dollars to Rasch Construction on Monday. The gates were officially opened yesterday morning. It ends a two year process that began with a repaving last spring. Inspectors found issues with the repaved track and a large crack became visible. The city eventually reached a settlement with the contractor-for 25 thousand dollars-to fix the issues. Then late this winter the city again delayed payment to allow for time for more inspections which were recently completed. The Velodrome opened in 1901 and is believed to be one of only 24 left in the country.