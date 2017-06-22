Victim in Drunken Driving Crash Identified

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a drunken driving crash in Somers Monday evening. 55 year old Trae Mews of Racine was killed when his vehicle was allegedly struck by 60 year old Jeanne Fish of Chandler Arizona. Fish reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of Highways L and H. She has been charged with homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. A second person in Fish’s truck was also injured. There’s no update on that person’s condition.