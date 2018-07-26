Victim ID’ed in Lake Villa Murder

Vander Tuuk 7-26-18

(Lake Villa, IL) A man killed in Lake Villa over the weekend has now been identified. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Jerry Griffith suffered multiple injuries Saturday night that led to his death. Lake Villa Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force say Griffith was on his way home that night from an area business, when he was approached by two men who robbed and severely beat him. The injuries suffered in the attack led to the 58-year-old’s death, and the arrests of 19-year-old Jordan Toney and 20-year-old Buddy Johnson. Both suspects are being held on 5-million-dollar bonds on multiple counts of first-degree murder. Both are due back in court next month.