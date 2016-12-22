Victim Identified in Fatal Crash

Police have identified the victims in a fatal crash that took place in Kenosha County. According to police, 20-year-old Irmalicia Trevino was killed in the two-vehicle crash that took place in the 24-thousand block of Highway SA on Tuesday. Police said the crash was called in around 4 p.m. and blocked off east and westbound traffic for hours. The driver and an occupant of one vehicle were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Trevino was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and icy road conditions appear to be a factor, but police said the crash remains under investigation.