Village Approves Changes for Candy Maker

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–The Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved zoning and other plans related to Haribo. The German Candy Maker is planning to build a $242 million facility in the Village near I-94 and Highway Q.

A Developers agreement is expected to come before the board later this month. Pre Construction work on the site is scheduled to begin this summer with the first phase of construction to begin early next year.

The facility will be 500-thousand square feet built on 137 acres. Officials hope to have the factory operational by 2021.