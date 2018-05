PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–There will soon be a new business park in Pleasant Prairie. The Village Board approved a TIF District on a 5-0 vote.

The park will be a 20 million dollar development built near the east frontage road of I-94, between 110th and 112th streets, encompassing 308 acres.

TIF monies will be used for infrastructure improvements in the area. The businesses that locate there could employ over 12-hundred people over the next decade.