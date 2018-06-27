Vos says he’s open to incentives for Harley

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to considering tax breaks to keep Harley-Davidson jobs in the state, but he feels existing incentives are competitive.

President Donald Trump has been tweeting criticism of Harley this week after the company announced it was shipping some motorcycle production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs.

Vos told reporters Wednesday that he “would never do anything that hurts the ability of Harley-Davidson to be competitive worldwide.” As for Trump’s tweets, Vos says, “I would prefer to use more of a carrot approach to say what can we do to make sure you stay here as opposed to a stick.”

Trump is scheduled to be in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group factory.