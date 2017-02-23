Voter Turnout Low in Kenosha County

Voter turnout in Kenosha County this week was as low as expected. While official numbers are not yet available only 7,018 ballots were cast in the county where the race was the three way primary for state superintendent. That’s under 10 percent of the voters that came out for the presidential election in November. In the city, Kenoshans cast 3-thousand-819 ballots, with next highest coming from the new village of Salem Lakes where there was primary for the newly forming Village Board. 1-thousand-26 ballots were cast there. Statewide, officials did not make an official prediction, saying the previous primaries with only state superintendent on the ballot were as low as 5-percent.