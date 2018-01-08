Vukmir, PAC raise $1.4 million for Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir says she raised more than $400,000 in the final three months of 2017, while a super PAC supporting her brought in another $1 million.

Vukmir is a state senator from Brookfield facing Delafield business consultant Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary. Nicholson has not reported any fundraising totals for the final quarter of the year yet.

Vukmir said Monday that she had brought in more than $400,000. That comes after she raised about $242,000 in the first three weeks of her candidacy prior to that.

The Wisconsin Next PAC that supports Vukmir says it brought it more than $1 million and will report having more than $1 million cash on hand.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.