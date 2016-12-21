Wait Continues in Jensen Trial

The wait continues in the trial of Mark Jensen. It was three years ago this week that a federal judge overturned Mark Jensen’s murder conviction. This week, his new trial was delayed again, this time until September. Jensen was initially scheduled to go to trial in March but, on Tuesday, his attorneys requested a later trial date, saying they need more time to secure expert witnesses and to make sure the people they hire have time to prepare. Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman set the new trial date for Sept. 25. Jensen was convicted in 2008 for the murder of his wife Julie Jensen. Special prosecutor Robert Jambois said he anticipates the trial will take four to five weeks.