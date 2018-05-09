Wake Up Kenosha with Dinner & A Movie plus bonus Lenny Palmer fun. By bill.lawrence | May 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM Bill & Pete with another sizzling edition of Dinner & A Move plus that 8-noon guy. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Dinner-A-Movie-5-9.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wisconsin man with 4 US-born children faces deportation Foxconn, Wisconsin universities plan ‘smart city’ initiative Farm bureau plans to meet with Justice Department on CBD Police Report: Armed Man Allegedly Makes Threats; Attacks Police Fire Department Calls For Illegal Burning Have Doubled WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/9/18