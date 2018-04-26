Wake Up Kenosha presents the Kenosha Kingfish Corner
By bill.lawrence
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

Hailey Marrero joined Bill & Sue this morning for all things Kingfish!

RELATED CONTENT

UW-Milwaukee Harassment Complaints Vukmir and Nicholson Debate Tonight Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery Wamboldt Drops Out Of First Congressional Race Republican Steil says he raised $250,000 in days DNR approves pulling Lake Michigan water for Foxconn plant
Comments