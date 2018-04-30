Wake Up Kenosha’s “One Man’s Opinion”
By bill.lawrence
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Steve Casey joins “Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete” to talk about uptown Kenosha clean up over the weekend and the progress being made there.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/1/18 Lester helps Cubs beat Rockies 3-2 for 5th straight win Walker launches first TV ad of re-election campaign Hader fans 8, Brewers break slump with 6-5 win over Reds Crews Battle Fires For Third Straight Day Walker says he would campaign with Trump
Comments