Walker Blames Special Election Loss on Dissatisfaction with Washington

(AP)–MADISON, WI–Gov. Scott Walker says dissatisfaction with national politics influenced a special election win by a Democrat in a state Senate district that Donald Trump won in 2016 by 17 points.

Walker told reporters Wednesday in Milwaukee that the Democratic win was a “wake-up call to distinguish between the inaction of Washington versus the positive action we are taking in Wisconsin.”

He did not blame Trump by name, but said there is “frustration overall” with Washington.

Walker says he thinks “people look at Washington and think there’s not as much getting done as maybe some people had hoped.”

Democrat Patty Schachtner beat Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow in Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District on Tuesday, the latest in a recent series of Democratic victories nationwide.