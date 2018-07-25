Walker calls for Democrat Matt Flynn to drop out of race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is calling for Democratic candidate Matt Flynn to drop out of the race for governor, joining with two Democratic state lawmakers, victims of priest abuse and the Wisconsin Republican Party.

Walker tweeted the call for Flynn to drop out Wednesday and said his “actions disqualify him from serving.” He called for the other seven Democratic candidates to join with him.

None of the other candidates immediately responded to a request for comment.

Critics of Flynn say his past work defending the Milwaukee Archdiocese against allegations of abuse by priests and his more recent explanation of the extent of his work should disqualify him.

Flynn said Wednesday that Republicans are trying to smear him because they know he would “eviscerate” Walker on the debate stage.