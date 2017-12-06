Walker Calls for Renewal of Children’s Insurance Program

MADISON, WI (AP)–Gov. Scott Walker is calling on Congress to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program which sends $115 million in federal payments to Wisconsin. Walker on Tuesday sent House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a letter urging renewal of the program that faces an uncertain future in Congress. Walker’s call echoes that made by Democrats in Wisconsin who have also been pushing for renewal. CHIP provides low-cost coverage to children in families that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. The program helps to cover nearly 118,000 children in Wisconsin. Walker tells the Republican congressional leaders that the state has enough money to insure children into next year, but after that the state would have to pick up the tab if the federal government ends the program.