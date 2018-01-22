Walker Calls For Welfare Reform

Governor Scott Walker is calling for welfare reform in Wisconsin. In his weekly media address Governor Scott Walker called for a special session to address several issues he laid out, which he hopes will get more people off welfare and into a job. Walker said that some welfare recipients will gave to meet work requirements.

Another bill would put a limit as to how many assets-such as homes or vehicles-a welfare recipient can own. Walker argues that these reforms are needed especially now as the state’s unemployment is the lowest its been in nearly two decades. Opponents have blasted the plan and said that it will only make matters worse.