Walker to discuss juvenile prisons, health care proposals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to lay out his priorities for the year in his eighth State of the State speech that comes as he runs for a third term.

Walker makes the speech Wednesday afternoon before a joint meeting of the state Senate and Assembly.

Walker has said he will reveal more details about his plan to move juvenile inmates out of the trouble Lincoln Hills prison and open five new regional youth prisons.

Walker is also expected to tout his call to spend more money on rural schools and seek federal approval to offer a reinsurance plan in Wisconsin to help lower premiums for people who buy coverage through the marketplace.

More than a dozen Democrats, including two state lawmakers, are running to take on Walker this year.