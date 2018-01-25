Walker embraces Democratic ideas in election year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s embracing of Democratic ideas and proposals as he mounts his re-election campaign is generating some blowback from conservatives.

And Walker’s longtime political foes are cautioning that voters should focus on his record, not his promises.

Walker’s so-called “Ambitious Agenda” for his eighth year in office includes long-held Democratic initiatives such as removing juvenile offenders from the troubled Lincoln Hills prison and guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

As an added election year sweetener, Walker wants to send every family a $100 check for each child they have living at home under age 18.

Conservative talk radio host Jay Weber blasted that idea on Thursday as a rip-off of moves Democrats have made. Walker responded by saying returning money to taxpayers is conservative.