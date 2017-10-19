Walker To Formally Announce Reelection Bid November

MADISON, WI (AP)–Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to formally announce his re-election bid the week of Nov. 6. Walker’s plans to run for a third term have been well known, as he’s been raising money and taking steps to mount the campaign ever since he dropped out of the presidential race in the fall of 2015. Walker released a new online campaign video Wednesday that touts his record but says more needs to be done. He followed that up with a fundraising email where he said he will launch the campaign the week of Nov. 6. Eight Democrats have said they are running to take him on, while several others are considering getting in the race.