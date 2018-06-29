Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 6:14 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker, the Green Bay Packers and Foxconn Technology Group’s top executive are set to make what they touting as a “major” announcement in Green Bay.

Walker’s office issued an advisory Thursday afternoon saying the governor, Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Foxconn CEO Terry Gau will make the announcement Friday morning along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

The advisory promises a “major economic development announcement” but offers no other details. Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking more details.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP Voice of Lake County 6/29/18 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Tate Trial Expect to Go to the Jury Friday Winstreak for Kingfish Ends at Three Protesters Vow to Tell “True Story” of Foxconn Deal Trump praises groundbreaking of Foxconn plant
Comments