Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker, the Green Bay Packers and Foxconn Technology Group’s top executive are set to make what they touting as a “major” announcement in Green Bay.

Walker’s office issued an advisory Thursday afternoon saying the governor, Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Foxconn CEO Terry Gau will make the announcement Friday morning along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

The advisory promises a “major economic development announcement” but offers no other details. Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking more details.