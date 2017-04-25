Walker Hopes General Fund Has Enough For Roads

By Pete Serzant
Apr 25, 6:18 AM

(AP)–Gov. Scott Walker says he has no interest in raising vehicle registration fees as part of a plan to pay for Wisconsin roads. Instead, Walker said Monday that he’s optimistic there will be enough money from general tax collections and other savings to balance the budget without raising taxes. Walker last week refused to rule out higher vehicle registration fees to plug an estimated $1 billion transportation budget shortfall. Walker has promised to veto a gas tax increase.

