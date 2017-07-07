Walker May Ask For Federal Funds For Highway Needs

(AP)–Gov. Scott Walker’s spokesman won’t confirm that the governor intends to seek 10-times the normal amount of money from the federal government to help solve a state budget impasse. Tom Evenson on Thursday says the exact amount to be requested will be a part of “ongoing discussions we have with the Legislature.” A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says Walker’s administration may ask for $341 million in federal highway redistribution money. That is 10-times the $34 million the state has received each of the past five years.