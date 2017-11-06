Walker Officially Announces Reelection Bid

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–Gov. Scott Walker is calling for an “army of grass-roots volunteers” to combat what he says will be a coordinated attack against his re-election campaign by “big government” Washington-based special interests. Walker officially kicked off his re-election effort with a rally Sunday before a couple hundred backers at a factory outside of Milwaukee. Walker says “we are moving Wisconsin forward” but there’s work to be done cutting taxes, making college more affordable, fighting opioid abuse and putting people to work. More than a dozen Democrats are either running or thinking of taking on Walker for the November 2018 election. Hundreds of protesters rallied outside of Walker’s event. He plans more than a dozen similar events over the next three days.